Elche shooting: arrested suspects are a woman and her teenage son

By Fergal MacErlean • 06 May 2022 • 15:13
Credit: National Police.
National Police said the car in which they fled was found burnt out and there were indications that they had moved the body of the 80-year-old British pensioner, ABC reported on Friday, May.
Officers reportedly found the murder weapon after a “meticulous” visual inspection of the £350,000 property and its surroundings.
The victim’s body had three bullet impacts to her body in the Wednesday attack in the Torre Azul urbanisation, in the Maitino district of Elche on the Costa Blanca.
According to reports the body, after being shot, had been deliberately tampered with in an attempt to remove evidence.
Investigating officers discovered that the female suspect, owner of the burnt-out black Peugeot, practiced sport shooting and had a licence and a handgun registered in her name, of the same model and calibre as the murder weapon, a .22 calibre Beretta pistol, found by agents.
The 46-year-old suspect had reported the theft of the weapon the morning after the murder and, according to reports, stated that it had disappeared from the interior of her vehicle in the days prior to May 4.
The suspects have no previous convictions are were due to appear before courts in Elche on Friday.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Dublin, Fergal is based on the eastern Costa del Sol and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.