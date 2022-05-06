Elche shooting: arrested suspects are a woman and her teenage son

By Fergal MacErlean • 06 May 2022 • 15:13

Credit: National Police.

National Police said the two arrested suspects in the murder of an elderly British woman shot in her home in Elche are a 46-year-old woman and her 16-year-old teenage son.

National Police said the car in which they fled was found burnt out and there were indications that they had moved the body of the 80-year-old British pensioner, ABC reported on Friday, May.

Officers reportedly found the murder weapon after a “meticulous” visual inspection of the £350,000 property and its surroundings.

The victim’s body had three bullet impacts to her body in the Wednesday attack in the Torre Azul urbanisation, in the Maitino district of Elche on the Costa Blanca.

According to reports the body, after being shot, had been deliberately tampered with in an attempt to remove evidence.

Investigating officers discovered that the female suspect, owner of the burnt-out black Peugeot, practiced sport shooting and had a licence and a handgun registered in her name, of the same model and calibre as the murder weapon, a .22 calibre Beretta pistol, found by agents.

The 46-year-old suspect had reported the theft of the weapon the morning after the murder and, according to reports, stated that it had disappeared from the interior of her vehicle in the days prior to May 4.

The suspects have no previous convictions are were due to appear before courts in Elche on Friday.

