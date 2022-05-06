EMA hopes to approve Covid variant adapted vaccines in September

By Chris King • 06 May 2022 • 2:51

Credit: Pfizer Press Centre

European Medicines Agency hopes to approve vaccines adapted to omicron and other variants in September

Marco Cavalieri, the head of Strategy for Biological Health Threats and Vaccines of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), announced at a press conference this Thursday, May 5, that the agency plans to approve Covid-19 vaccines adapted to Omicron and other variants in September.

“Our priority is to ensure that the adapted Covid-19 vaccines are approved by September at the latest, so that they are ready for the deployment of the new vaccination campaigns in the European Union in the autumn. This would allow manufacturers to adjust their lines of production accordingly”, he specified.

“Clinical trials of the adapted vaccines must show that they are superior to the current licensed Covid-19 vaccines against Omicron and other variants”, added Cavalieri. The EMA official revealed that the main candidates for these adapted vaccines are the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech laboratories.

“We are working with all the manufacturers of the vaccines that are currently approved, but it’s no mystery that mRNA vaccines are way ahead of the race. That is why we’re primarily working with Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech”, he clarified, as reported by europasur.es.

