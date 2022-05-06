EU announces new aid worth €200 million for Ukraine´s displaced people

By Fergal MacErlean • 06 May 2022 • 11:50

Image: President Ursula von der Leyen speaking at the International Donor's Conference on May 5, 2022. Credit: European Commission.

The European Commission announced a new aid package of €200 million to support displaced people in Ukraine, on Thursday, May 5.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “We came together with a clear purpose: to support the brave people of Ukraine, who fight the aggressor and stand up for their freedom.

“We are now in the tenth week of Russia’s brutal invasion. Ten weeks during which the European Union stood firmly by Ukraine.

“The European Union answered the call, once more, to support Ukraine. On behalf of the European Commission, I pledged €200 million for Ukraine.

“And last month, during a pledging event, raised 9.1 billion euros for Ukrainians inside and outside Ukraine.

“We know that more will be needed. And we will continue to stand up for Ukraine,” von der Leyen said at the May 5 International Donor’s Conference convened jointly by Poland and Sweden.

Close to eight million people, two-third of whom are children, have been internally displaced since the beginning of Putin’s war in Ukraine. More than 5.3 million have left Ukraine to seek shelter in the EU and neighbouring countries.

Last month, the European Commission convened with Canada a global pledging event, which raised €9.1 billion in support for people fleeing the bombs inside and outside Ukraine.

