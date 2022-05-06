‘Friends’ actor passes away aged 67

By Chris King • 06 May 2022 • 20:04

Mike Hagerty, who played ‘Mr. Treeger’ in sitcom ‘Friends’ for 10 years, passes away aged 67



Actor Mike Hagerty, who played the character of ‘Mr. Treeger’ for 10 years in the iconic sitcom ‘Friends’ passed away yesterday, Thursday, May 5, at the age of 67. The news was announced on social media by Bridget Everett, his co-star in HBO’s ‘Somebody, Somewhere’. No cause of death has been given.

A touching tribute to Mike was made by Bridget, who wrote on Instagram: “With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life”.

“Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty and her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed”, his co-star added.

In a second post, Bridget shared a set of photographs of her and Mike together. She captioned them: “I loved Mike the instant I met him. He was so special. Warm, funny, never met a stranger”.

She continued, “We are devastated he has passed. Mike was adored by the entire cast and crew of Somebody Somewhere. Our thoughts are with his wife and family”.

Mike had a wonderful CV of working in a string of television sitcoms to his credit, which included Somebody, Somewhere with Bridget Everett. In this HBO show, Mike played ‘Ed Miller’, the father of Bridget’s character ‘Sam’.

He will be remembered most though for his recurring role as the apartment building superintendent in Friends. ‘Mr Treeger’ made his first appearance in the second season of the hit show, and he was a regular until season eight, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.