George W Bush calls Zelensky "the Winston Churchill of our time". Image: George W Bush/ Instagram

FORMER US President George W Bush spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, May 5 and dubbed the 44-year-old “the Winston Churchill of our time.”

In an Instagram post from the 43rd president of the United States, Mr Bush revealed that he had spoken briefly with “the Winston Churchill of our time” on the morning of May 5 about his country’s war efforts against “Putin’s barbarism and thuggery.”

The 75-year-old, who was president from 2001 to 2009, said: “I was honoured to spend a few minutes talking with President Zelenskyy – the Winston Churchill of our time – this morning.

“I thanked the President for his leadership, his example, and his commitment to liberty, and I saluted the courage of the Ukrainian people.”

He added: “President Zelenskyy assured me that they will not waver in their fight against Putin’s barbarism and thuggery. Americans are inspired by their fortitude and resilience.

“We will continue to stand with Ukrainians as they stand up for their freedom.”

The US has continued to support Ukraine in their war against Russia and revealed on May 1 that a $33 billion (31.4 billion euros) Ukraine aid package will include provisions for the U.S. government to seize and sell Russian oligarchs’ assets.

During a press conference, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the proceeds from the sale of asset seizures will go towards rebuilding Ukraine.

