Hairy Biker TV chef Dave Myers reveals shock cancer diagnosis

By Fergal MacErlean • 06 May 2022 • 12:19

Image: The Hairy Bikers, Dave Myers (r) and Si King (l), at a book signing. Credit: Jo Marshall, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0.

Hairy Biker Dave Myers has revealed he has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy on the Hairy Bikers – Agony Uncles podcast, which he hosts with cooking partner, Si King, on Thursday, May 5.

Dave Myers, 64, from Barrow-in-Furness in Lancashire, said: “I’ve got to come clean now. II haven’t been too well recently and, basically, I’ve got to have some chemo.



“I have had to speak up about this because I don’t want to hide under a rock, but I would love it if people respected my privacy and just let me get on with it and give Si and our team all the support they need, that would be great. But look, the prognosis is OK, I’m going to be fine.”

He added in the podcast: “I’ve just got to tuck in, look after myself, eat sensibly and get over this mess, flog books, and be a happy person so, within that, that’s where I am. I may be a baldy biker for a while so it’s just a warning, I don’t want to make a fuss about it, I look all right bald actually.”

Dave, didn’t share what type of cancer he had been diagnosed with.



The much-loved star has previously spoken about health struggles, including discovering he had glaucoma – an eye condition that can lead to blindness.

