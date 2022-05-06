By Tamsin Brown • 06 May 2022 • 17:46

How to dye your hair yourself at home for the first time. Image: Daniel Christensen at English Wikipedia, CC BY 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

You can dye your hair yourself without too much hassle, but there are some things to consider. Here we tell you what you should know.

If you fancy changing your hair colour for a new look, you can do it yourself fairly easily. However, it is important to choose a quality product. If it is the first time, opt for one that includes all the tools required (gloves and a spatula or comb) and a post-dye conditioner.

Avoid washing your hair the day before colouring, because this will remove the scalp’s natural oil. You are going to be using some slightly aggressive products, and oil provides good protection.

Once you have chosen the product, do a test with a small amount of the mixture on your skin to check for a possible allergic reaction. Make sure there is no stinging or redness.

It can be tricky not to get dye everywhere, and you should protect your forehead, temples, ears and neck. Using a facial or body cream will provide a barrier and prevent the dye from penetrating the skin. Of course, gloves are essential.

Always apply the dye from the roots to the ends. Separate your hair into different strands to distribute the product evenly and use a comb to get the mixture into the hair.

Leave the dye on your hair for the exact amount of time recommended. Too little time may lead to poor results and too much time will probably result in significant damage to the hair fibres.

Finally, was your hair with lukewarm water and shampoo for coloured hair. Finish with some conditioner for the final touch.

