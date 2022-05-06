By Joshua Manning • 06 May 2022 • 18:56

Interrail releases half-price tickets in celebration of 50 years of travel Credit: Twitter @Interrail

The half-price European rail pass will see many keen to travel with Interrail as covid restrictions begin to lessen in most countries.

On Friday, May, 6, Interrail announced a new flash sale in celebration of their 50th Anniversary which will allow its customers to purchase the rail pass half- price, until May, 10, when the sale ends.

The official Interrail website stated:

A big celebration calls for a big adventure. So for Interrail’s 50th Anniversary we’re offering 50% off our 1, 2 and 3 month Continuous Passes in a 5 day flash sale ending 10 May! Get ready to take an Interrail gap year, sabbatical or grand tour, with unlimited train travel for 1 month or more.

SALE: buy now and get 50% off your Interrail Pass

Continuous Pass – use any day as a travel day (for 1, 2 or 3 months)

Travel in any of the 33 countries included in your Global Pass.

Start travelling up to 11 months after purchase. No need to choose a start date until you travel

Offer is valid for mobile and paper Passes – choose mobile for maximum flexibility

Flash sale Passes are not refundable or exchangeable and cannot be purchased in combination with Plus

International Railway Expert, Nicky Gardner stated: “As Interrail turns 50, now is perhaps the time to rediscover the slow trains which, being free of supplements and restrictions, are perfectly suited to Interrail, as reported by The Independent.

“Interrail is about flexibility, stopping off on a whim, and savouring the serendipitous discoveries and diversions that come with ‘Slow Travel’, she continued.

Eurail BV, a Dutch organisation in charge of the scheme stated: “The promotion runs during Europe Day which falls on 9 May, paying tribute to European unity and cultural exchange which have been at the core of the Interrail pass from the very beginning.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.