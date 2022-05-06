By Joshua Manning • 06 May 2022 • 18:56
Interrail releases half-price tickets in celebration of 50 years of travel
Credit: Twitter @Interrail
On Friday, May, 6, Interrail announced a new flash sale in celebration of their 50th Anniversary which will allow its customers to purchase the rail pass half- price, until May, 10, when the sale ends.
The official Interrail website stated:
A big celebration calls for a big adventure. So for Interrail’s 50th Anniversary we’re offering 50% off our 1, 2 and 3 month Continuous Passes in a 5 day flash sale ending 10 May! Get ready to take an Interrail gap year, sabbatical or grand tour, with unlimited train travel for 1 month or more.
International Railway Expert, Nicky Gardner stated: “As Interrail turns 50, now is perhaps the time to rediscover the slow trains which, being free of supplements and restrictions, are perfectly suited to Interrail, as reported by The Independent.
“Interrail is about flexibility, stopping off on a whim, and savouring the serendipitous discoveries and diversions that come with ‘Slow Travel’, she continued.
Eurail BV, a Dutch organisation in charge of the scheme stated: “The promotion runs during Europe Day which falls on 9 May, paying tribute to European unity and cultural exchange which have been at the core of the Interrail pass from the very beginning.”
