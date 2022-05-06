Italy has donated 45 fire engines to Ukraine

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 May 2022 • 7:58

Italy has donated 45 fire trucks to Ukraine Source: EU Commission Twitter

The European Commission announced on Thursday, May 5 that Italy has donated much needed fire engines to Ukraine, as the country battles to deal with fires caused by Russian Missiles. In total 45 modern fire engines have been donated.

Italy has donated 45 firefighting vehicles to Ukraine. 🚒 This crucial equipment just arrived in the EU logistics hub in Slovakia, from where it will be shipped to Ukraine. The delivery has been coordinated by our #EUCivilProtection Mechanism.@vigilidelfuoco #StandWithUkraine — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) May 5, 2022

The news comes amid claims by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Russia has destroyed over 400 clinics and hospitals in seemingly indiscriminate attacks. Experts have suggested however that these attacks are designed to pummel the Ukrainian people into submission as its initial strategy fails.

Non-military donations have been an essential part of efforts to help Ukraine deal with the fallout of war, with now close to six million having fled the country. Many of these refugees have lost everything, with the invading forces having destroyed their homes.

It is understood that further non-military aid, like the fire engines that were donated by Italy, is under consideration by the European Commission and member countries as Ukraine looks to try and rebuild in those areas it has recaptured.

