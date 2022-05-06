Javea’s Original Charity Shop and Library celebrate 51 years of giving

By Linda Hall • 06 May 2022 • 11:16

UKRAINE FUNDRAISERS: Original Charity Shop and Library presents a Festival of Fashion Photo credit: Original Charity Shop and Library

The Original Charity Shop and Library, founded in 1971, celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021.

Unfortunately, due to Covid restrictions, it was not possible to celebrate this amazing milestone last year. Instead the Original Charity Shop and Library and their team of volunteers are now preparing to celebrate 51 years of giving later this month.

“Please join us as we present A Festival of Fashion in aid of the Ukraine Appeal,” said Aileen Stiefel.

“See our chic chicas on the catwalk as they present fashion for all ages, shapes, sizes and occasions.

“Admire our lovely models as they show four rounds of outfits for morning, midday, afternoon and evening on Friday May 20 from 3.30pm to 6pm at Inn on the Green, in Javea.”

After the show there will be an opportunity to purchase clothes, jewellery, handbags and other items, and there will also be a raffle with great prizes to be won.

“The €5 entry fee includes a glass of cava to celebrate with us,” Aileeen said.

The smart and spacious Original Charity Shop in Carrer Nancy in Javea’s Arenal, has a considerable range of high quality, mainly second hand clothes and useful items at bargain prices

The Original Charity Library continues to be the largest English language library on the Costa Blanca and is located in Javea Park.

To learn more about this long-established registered charity visit the www.charityshoplibrary.com web page or email the [email protected] address.