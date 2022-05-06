By Matthew Roscoe • 06 May 2022 • 6:55

Jet2 flight from Spain squawks alert after 'medical emergency' declared. Image: Jet2

A JET2 passenger flight from Malaga in Spain bound for Scotland squawks alert 7700 after a medical emergency was declared on board.

Jet2 flight LS134 from Malaga to Glasgow on Thursday, May 5 squawked 7700 and had to be diverted to France due to a medical emergency suffered by a passenger.

The plane set off from the sunny Spanish city at 11.55 am and began its journey to Glasgow Airport. It was due to land in the Scottish city at 2.25 pm.

However, a mid-air emergency forced the flight to be diverted to Nantes, France – the country also had a Spain-bound plane diverted to it on May 3.

According to flight tracking site Flightradar24, the plane sounded the squawk around two hours into the flight while over the Bay of Biscay near the city of Lorient and quickly began its descent towards Nantes Atlantique Airport. It landed at the French airport at around 12.20 pm.

A Jet2 spokesperson said: “Due to a customer onboard requiring medical attention, our crew have diverted the aircraft to Nantes and have requested medical assistance upon landing.”

Jet2 flight LS134 from Malaga to Glasgow declared emergency (squawk 7700) and diverted to Nantes due to a medical emergency. pic.twitter.com/wrfpzAT3Cg — Diverted Flights (@DivertedF) May 5, 2022

Speaking to Flightradar24, Captain Ken Hoke explained “squawking 7700” is a way of declaring an emergency, and is based on the emergency code to air traffic control facilities.

Cpt Hoke, a Boeing 757/767 captain for a package express airline and AeroSavvy website contributor, told the website: “If a crew resets their transponder to the emergency code of 7700 (squawking 7700), all air traffic control facilities in the area are immediately alerted that the aircraft has an emergency situation.

“It’s up to the crew to let ATC know what the exact situation is. It may be an aircraft problem, medical issue, or something else.

“In some cases, a crew may not elect to change their transponder to 7700 (it’s not required). If I’m talking to Chicago Approach and have a problem, I’ll tell them the problem, declare an emergency over the radio and get vectors to land immediately.

“In an international environment where language and communication may be challenging, squawking 7700 makes it very clear to ATC that the crew needs priority and assistance,” he said.

This isn’t the first Scotland-bound Jet2 flight from Spain forced to make an emergency landing due to a medical emergency on board.

On April 7, a flight from Alicante had to send out a squark 7700 alert after a medical emergency was declared on board.

The flight was heading towards Edinburgh, Scotland when it issued the alert while flying over the Yorkshire Dales.

