Malaga’s mega-yacht marina holds an informal opening ceremony

Informal opening ceremony sees part of Malaga’s new mega-yacht marina opened

An informal inauguration of part of the mega-yacht marina on Pier One of the Port of Malaga took place this Wednesday, May 4. While waiting for IGY Marina, the concessionaire of the dock, to officially open in the coming weeks, the first two berths were partially opened in this scaled-down ceremony to welcome its first two official visitors.

Oscar Calero, the general director of IGY Marina, confirmed to Malaga Hoy that in the coming weeks the marina will be inaugurated with an official ceremony, although a date was not yet fixed for that event.

Work is still continuing in the concession area of ​​quay two, where a boat is carrying out the task of positioning the dead. These are the submerged structures that will serve to berth the yachts.

The connection posts that will eventually provide water and electricity were positioned. One part of the work fence located on dock number one was removed, and two yachts, one 20 metres long, and the other 35.1 metres long, navigated into the new area of the marina.

The ‘Azimut Grande’ will go down in history as the IGY Marina’s first guest. A bottle of champagne was opened to celebrate this unofficial opening, with Mr Calero confirming that the new berth has water service “thanks to the management of the Port Authority”. It is a provisional water supply at this moment until the adjustments are completed.

Once the current works are completed then the whole infrastructure will have normal water and electricity supplies. Port sources informed Malaga Hoy that these works could be finished by the start of June.

Despite this ongoing work, the section of dock that has just been put into operation will be occupied between now and the official inauguration. “We have reservations, and it will be available until we can open it fully”, clarified Calero.

At the moment, the only services that these two yachts will benefit from are their mooring, and a supply of water. Pending the completion of the works, the facility will soon be able to offer the selection of options that the marina promotes on its website.

