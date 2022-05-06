Meet Professor Fedir Shandor the soldier who gives online lectures between combat

By Joshua Manning • 06 May 2022 • 13:33

Credit: Twitter @DefenceU

Professor Fedir Shandor works at Uzhhorod National University a state higher educational institution in the city of Uzhhorod, Ukraine.

On Friday, May, 6, The Defence of Ukraine proudly took to Twitter to share the story of one of their soldiers, Professor Fedir Shandor, who teaches his students in between combat:

“This is Prof. Fedir Shandor, giving a lecture to students. An ethnic Hungarian from the westernmost part of 🇺🇦. A serviceman of the #UaArmy who has volunteered to defend 🇺🇦 and is currently serving 1,000 km from his home. This is what the pride of European civilization looks like”

Credit: Twitter @DefenceU

The internet was quick to comment on the dedication of the impressive Professor with thousands of comments flooding Reddit:

“That’s the stark difference in quality of people on both sides of the armed forces. Some still carry out their passion even when they are on the front lines teaching and some steal washing machines,” commented one user.

“After the war, Ukraine will need all its scholars to build a vibrant new economy. This man is helping make sure they are ready,” stated another user.

“According to Plato, Socrates served in the armored infantry — known as the hoplite — with shield, long spear and face mask. He participated in three military campaigns during the Peloponnesian War, at Delium, Amphipolis and Potidaea, where he saved the life of Alcibiades, a popular Athenian general,” posted another Reddit user.

As always with the internet, humour was injected into even the most difficult of situations, with another user commenting:

“Impressive man and such resolve! And I bet you his students are still making excuses for late homework… 🤨 Probably very valid ones TBH.”

