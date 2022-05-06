By Matthew Roscoe • 06 May 2022 • 12:14

Azov Regiment psychologist Natalia Lugovska died defending Azovstal plant in Mariupol. Image: Chervonohrad city council

TRIBUTES have flooded social media following the announcement that Natalia Lugovska, a psychologist from the Azov Regiment and died at the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

According to local reports on Thursday, May 5, Azov Regiment psychologist Natalia Lugovska died in Mariupol while defending the Azovstal steel plant after she vowed to continue the work of her son – dubbed ‘Barrett’ or ‘Yuri” – who died during conflicts in the country back in 2018.

The son of Lviv born Ms Lugovska was a sharpshooter of the Azov Battalion, who took part in the 2014 conflict defending Shirokino and Mariupol, according to the Ukrainian TV channel U24. In 2018, he reportedly died at the age of 23 after being shot by a fellow sniper near Vodiany, in the Donetsk region.

Natalia’s death was confirmed by the press service of the Chervonohrad city council.

“Natalia Lugovska, psychologist of the Azov regiment and mother of Barret Yuriy Lugovskiy, died in Mariupol… After the death of her son, Natalia continued his work and stayed with the soldiers at Azovstal until the very last”, the city council said.

Following the news of her death, many people paid tribute on social media platforms.

“Natalia Lugovska, a psychologist from the Azov Regiment, died in Mariupol,” Oleksandra Matviichuk said.

“Her son, a sniper with alias Barrett, died in Donbas in 2018. She decided to continue her son’s struggle and stayed with the Ukrainian military in AzovStal under Russian attack till her end.”

Margaryta Mudryk: Natalia Lugovska, psychologist from the Azov Regiment, died in Mariupol.

— Oleksandra Matviichuk (@avalaina) May 5, 2022

Evgen Vorobiov wrote: “Natalia Lugovska, the psychologist of the Azov Regiment, died defending Mariupol against the Russian invaders. May this heroine rest in peace.”

Natalia Lugovska, the psychologist of the Azov Regiment, died defending Mariupol against the russian invaders.

— Evgen Vorobiov 🇺🇦 (@vorobyov) May 5, 2022

On Wednesday, May 4, heavy fighting was heard inside the Azovstal steel plant and despite 101 civilians being evacuated prior to Russian forces storming the facility, more than 30 children were alleged to still be trapped in shelters underneath the besieged plant.

On Friday, May 6, Andriy Yermak, head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office reported that “almost 500 civilians had been evacuated” from the steel plant and the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

