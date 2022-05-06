New €7.50 silver coin comes into circulation

By Chris King • 06 May 2022 • 20:38

Credit: Bank of Portugal

Bank of Portugal mints a new €7.50 silver coin which has gone into circulation this week



A new silver collector coin with a nominal value of €7.50 euros came into circulation this Thursday, May 5, 2022. It was minted by the Bank of Portugal and is called ‘Conclusion 1522’. It is a new collector’s coin, integrated into the commemorative series of the ‘V Centenary of the Circumnavigation Voyage of Ferdinand Magellan’.

The armillary sphere is shown on the obverse, with the legend ‘Sphera Mundi’, the legends ‘2022 Portugal’, ‘Circum Navegação’, and ‘1519-1522’ appear on the outer edge of the coin, while the face value appears on the lower left.

On the reverse face is engraved the ship ‘Victoria’, and on the upper part of the edge, the words ‘Fernão.de.Magalhães’ are inscribed. The lower edge features the legends ‘Conclusion of Elcano’, ‘1522’, ‘INCM’, and the signature of the author.

Distribution to the public is done through the credit institutions and treasury departments of the Banco de Portugal, and on the bank’s own website.

This new currency is actually legal tender, but can only be used as a means of payment in Portugal. It is bound to be highly appreciated by collectors in any country, especially since only 50,000 copies have been minted.

Last December, the Bank of Spain launched a €1.5 coin with its main face image that of the Iberian lynx. Unlike the Portuguese piece, this coin was designed exclusively for collectors and cannot be used as a means of payment.

.@bancodeportugal coloca em circulação a 5 de maio moeda de coleção – “Conclusão 1522” https://t.co/BAYfMBsrAf pic.twitter.com/vWDqe7FEZM — Banco de Portugal (@bancodeportugal) April 27, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.