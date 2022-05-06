News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 06 May 2022 • 13:35

GATA REHAB: 1866 Guardia Civil post is one of the oldest in Spain Photo credit: Gata town hall

New role GATA DE GORGOS hopes to save its old Guardia Civil post, built in 1886 and closed by the Ministry of the Interior more than 10 years ago. The town hall intends to spend €730,655 on rehabilitating the dilapidated building and converting it into a museum and cultural centre.

Still there OWING to the old Jijonenca turron factory’s “historic, architectural and ethnic value” the Generalitat has accepted Jijona town hall’s request to save the principal section of the 1920 building. The owners had applied to demolish the entire complex, location of Luis Garcia Berlanga’s 1987 film Moros y Cristianos.

Imminent move THE Alicante-based Ale Hop chain that sells gifts, accessories and other items is opening three new logistics centres in Oliva, Gandia and Tavernes to avoid supply bottlenecks that could halt expansion. The move to neighbouring Valencia was prompted by lack of available Marina Alta land, company sources said.

Rise stays AN Alicante court confirmed a March 22 ruling which rejected an appeal against the pay rise that was introduced in 2019 for employees at Calpe town hall. The central government’s Sub-delegation to Alicante province challenged the increases, maintaining that these had exceeded the legal limits for some jobs.

Star turn A TELEVISION crew from the German Westdeutscher Rundfunk channel spend two days in Villajoyosa filming the Bou Ferrer, the wreck of a Roman galley named after the divers who discovered it. The town will feature in the Wunderschon travel programme shown on Sunday afternoons, Villajoyosa town hall announced.