Paralysed Britain’s Got Talent stuntman Jonathan Goodwin breaks silence to challenge fans

By Fergal MacErlean • 06 May 2022 • 10:55

Image: Britain’s Got Talent stuntman Jonathan Goodwin. Credit: jonathangoodwinofficial, Instagram.

Britain’s Got Talent star Jonathan Goodwin has broken his silence after a dangerous stunt left him paralysed.

Escapologist Jonathan Goodwin, 42, says his injuries are “likely” to be permanent.

Posting a snap of himself in a wheelchair, with his dog Jonathan said: “Thanks for all the love and lovely messages.”



And he even challenged fans to a race!

“To answer some questions… I have a T11 spinal cord injury, which means I’m paralysed from the waist down.

“If any of you want to race though, I’m pretty sure I can beat you… #bringit.”

In his Instagram post Jonathan wrote: “Six months ago I went to rehearse something and left this little hairy monkey waiting patiently for me…he didn’t see his dad again until just a couple of weeks ago and when he finally did, dad had new cool wheels.



“A lot has changed in the last 6 months, but love is a constant and I’m very very loved. Looking forward to my next chapters and being a roll [sic] model.”

Jonathan was performing a rehearsal stunt on America’s Got Talent: Extreme when he fell nine metres while being hung upside down in between two suspended cars last October.

He was crushed between the two vehicles, causing him to fall and hit his head. He was airlifted to hospital immediately after the accident.



