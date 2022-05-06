By Joshua Manning • 06 May 2022 • 12:34

Russia claims it will not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine after breaking evacuation promise

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Alexey Zaitsev claimed that Russia will not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

On Friday, May, 6, Alexey Zaitsev, a spokesman for Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed that Russia will not be using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

This potential risk has concerned Western officials since the beginning of the full on invasion of Ukraine by Russian Forces on February, 24.

William Burns the Director of the CIA stated on April, 14: “None of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons.”

A video was posted on Twitter of the briefing at which Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affair’s spokesman Alexey Zaitsev spoke with the caption:

“Alexey Zaitsev, deputy of Zakharova today at briefing of Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Denies that Russia intends to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine(means nothing, the news here that not Zakharova at the briefing)”

The words of the Russian spokesman on nuclear weapons have not convinced most, especially after the news reported yesterday after Russia had promised to allow for evacuation from the Azovstal plant on Thursday, but according to Ukrainian Forces at the complex, the Russian side is continuing the aggression, without letting people evacuate.

The UK spoke out against Russia’s actions earlier this morning in a statement at a UN Security Council on Ukraine.

