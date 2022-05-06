By Matthew Roscoe • 06 May 2022 • 9:38

Russian Navy warship Admiral Makarov reportedly sunk by Ukrainian missiles. Image: Twitter

UNCONFIRMED reports made on Thursday, May 5 suggest that the Russian Navy ‘Admiral Makarov’ has been sunk by Neptune missiles launched by Ukraine.

According to information released by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, the Russian frigate ‘Admiral Makarov’, which was believed to be at the Sevastopol naval base, was hit and sunk by Ukrainian Neptune missiles – the same ones that sunk the Russian flagship missile cruiser Moskva in the Black Sea, off the coast of Ukraine, on April 14.

Rumours circulating on social media suggest the missile-frigate Admiral Makarov, which is the third, last and most modern vessel in her class, is an important asset to Russian war efforts and if sunk would be a huge blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

There are Unconfirmed reports from some Ukrainian Sources that the Russian Naval Ship the Admiral Makarov which is a Admiral Grigorovich-Class Frigate operating within the Black Sea has been struck by Ukrainian Anti-Ship Missiles off the Coast, so far there is no evidence. pic.twitter.com/Zbis8w6Nax — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 5, 2022

As noted by Forbes on Friday, May 6, the 409-foot Admiral Makarov would be a “valuable target” for “Ukrainian missile crews and drone operators.”

The Admiral Makarov, a brand new frigate (launched in 2012, fully operational as of 2017) is part of the Admiral Grigorovich class, which includes the Grigorovich, which is still sailing and the Admiral Essen, which is believed to have been badly damaged by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles.

Naval tracking sites reported that a Russian rescue ship (SPK-46150) was dispatched to the last location the Admiral Makarov spotted with rumours suggesting that the warship is on fire.

В район Измаила к месту предполагаемой встречи фрегата "Адмирал Макаров" с крейсером 'Мацква", выдвинулось поисково-спасательное судно. В небе кружит самолет-разведчик pic.twitter.com/g601DpcQX7 — T E Q U I L A (@TekilaUa) May 6, 2022

It was a fire that sunk the Moskva last month after it was hit by two Ukrainian missiles.

A top Pentagon official said on April 15 that the Russian flagship missile cruiser was down after being hit “with two Neptunes.”

The sinking of the Moskva “is a significant loss,” the official said at the time. “It’s going to be a blow to their pride, and we would expect it will be a blow to their morale.”

Furthermore, on May 6, an official report by the US said that they provided the location intelligence that was used by Ukraine to sink the Moskva.

