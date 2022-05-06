By Joshua Manning • 06 May 2022 • 13:05

Tributes pour in for Spanish sports journalist Santiago Roldan after heart attack at 56 Credit: Twitter @Santi_Roldan

The death of the popular Spanish sports journalist has caused national sadness.

On Friday, May, 6, it was announced that Spanish sports journalist Santiago Roldán, head of sports at Canal Sur Televisión, died late on Thursday at the age of 56 of a heart attack, as reported by the Seville Press Association.

Roldán had been a member of the Canal Sur Televisión staff since 1996, where he had held various professional posts, including head of sports, a position he held at the time, as reported by Ultima Hora.

He was editor and presenter of programmes such as “Gol a gol” and “La jugada”, as well as the Sports blocks in the regional television news programme.

He also broadcast all kinds of competitions, especially football and golf, his two great sporting passions.

Twitter has flooded with tributes to the legendary journalist with Real Betis football club posting:

“The @RealBetis expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of Santiago Roldán, head of Sports at @canalsur, closely linked to our club throughout his career. DEP a great journalist and a better bético 💚”

El @RealBetis muestra su máximo pesar por el fallecimiento de Santiago Roldán, jefe de Deportes de @canalsur, muy vinculado a nuestra entidad a lo largo de toda su carrera. DEP un gran periodista y un mejor bético 💚 pic.twitter.com/nbb34iRhGr — Fundación Real Betis (@RBetisFundacion) May 6, 2022

Credit: Twitter @RBetisFundacion

“Many Andalusians became fans of football listening to the voice of Santiago Roldán. D.E.P.” posted a loving fan.

Muchos andaluces nos aficionamos al fútbol escuchando la voz de Santiago Roldán. D.E.P. pic.twitter.com/rrUobkZAuY — Vicen 🦁🔴⚪Almería (@Vicente24Alm) May 6, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Vicente24Alm

“Sports journalist Santiago Roldán dies at 56 years of age Journalism and football say goodbye to Roldán ❤ Farewell” posted Los40 radio station.

Muere el periodista deportivo Santiago Roldán a los 56 años El periodismo y el fútbol se despiden de Roldán ❤

Hasta siempre https://t.co/x4wxfdPetJ — LOS40 (@Los40) May 6, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Los40

The sad news of the death of the beloved Spanish sports journalist comes just days after Malaga sports journalist Jorge Ramos, a former editor for SER and AS, died at the age of 60 after he reportedly suffered a sudden heart attack while covering a press conference on Tuesday, May 3.

