Trump proposed bombing Mexico to destroy drug labs, according to new book

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 May 2022 • 16:23

Trump proposed bombing Mexico to destroy drug labs Source: defence.gov.us

An upcoming book by Former Defence Secretary Mark T Esper says that then President Donald Trump proposed sending missiles and rockets, basically bombing Mexico, to destroy drug labs.

Perhaps more bizarre is that Trump maintained that the strike could be kept secret from their neighbour.

The book, entitled “A Sacred Oath,” is a memoir of Esper’s time in office.

The revelation is just one of many in a book that is said to paint the past president in a bad light, according to the New York Times.

The book, to be published on Tuesday, May 10, has been through the standard Pentagon security clearance process and is said to offer a stunningly candid perspective of Trump’s presidency.

Esper said: “I felt like I was writing for history and for the American people,” making sure in the process that he was fact-checked with the book sent to more than two dozen four-star generals, some cabinet members and others to weigh in on accuracy and fairness.

Pressed on his view of Trump, Esper pulled no punches, saying: “He is an unprincipled person who, given his self-interest, should not be in the position of public service.”

Esper, who was fired by Trump, says that he was concerned by the increasingly erratic behaviour of the president, who he was concerned would use the military to remain in power. At the time, he warned his team to be on the lookout for unusual calls from the White House, with his fearing that Trump could seize ballot boxes.

Drug cartels

According to Esper, Trump was unhappy about the flow of drugs from Mexico and wanted to bring it to an end. He added that on at least two occasions, Trump proposed that the military: “shoot missiles into Mexico to destroy the drug labs.”

He quotes Trump as saying: “They don’t have control of their own country.”

Esper said his objections were brushed aside with Trump saying: “We could just shoot some Patriot missiles and take out the labs, quietly, no one would know it was us.” Trump is understood to have said that he will just deny all responsibility, with Esper saying that he had not been standing face to face with Trump he would not have believed what he heard.

Impeachment, law and order

According to accounts in the book, Trump is said to have become both more erratic and emboldened after his acquittal at the first impeachment trial. After the acquittal, he is said to have demanded personal loyalty.

He is also reported to have wanted to put 10,000 troops onto the streets of Washington to quell the protests that followed the killing of George Floyd, according to Esper he asked: “Can’t you just shoot them?”

Dangerous policy

Given his erratic behaviour during the pandemic, some discussions were held to see what was needed to remove a sitting president from office, Trump’s bizarre suggestions and erratic behaviour having made world headlines.

Esper also singles out those with influence over Trump and in particular one advisor Stephen Miller, who amongst his dangerous proposals suggested sending 250,000 troops to the Mexican border to stop a migrant caravan.

He is also believed to have said at the moment troops killed the Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, that his head should be found, dipped in pig’s blood and paraded to warn other terrorists. Miller has denied the story.

Esper also names a few others, including Mark Meadows, Mr. Trump’s final White House chief of staff and Robert C. O’Brien, Mr. Trump’s national security advisor in the final year.

His overall assessment of the Trump White House, was that it was filled with yes men dedicated to Trump’s re-election. Although he wanted to resign many times, Esper said he felt he was doing the nation a service by staying and working to keep a lid on things, to make sure something like when Trump proposed bombing Mexico, did not happen.

