Valencia welcomes the largest industrial investment in history of Spain

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 May 2022 • 13:43

Valencia’s Ximo Puig welcomes the largest industrial investment in Spanish history Source: Valencia Generalitat

Ximo Puig, President of the Valencian Community, along with executives from Volkswagen toured the Seat factory today Friday, May 6, where he said that he welcomes the company’s investment in the motor vehicle battery plant.

The plant, which is to be built in Sagunt, will be the largest industrial investment in the history of Spain.

The new plant will produce 900,000 batteries a year, with half going to the Seat factory in Catalonia and the remainder going to the company’s factory in Polígono Industrial Landaben de Pamplona.

Construction will begin in the first quarter of 2023 creating significant employment and business opportunities for local industry and residents. Long term, the plant will employ 3,100 in full time roles as well as creating a further 12,000 jobs in supporting industries.

According to sources within the autonomous government, a site has been identified, with the necessary legal work being undertaken to secure usage changes.

The visit by Puig to Seat comes after Volkswagen’s recent announcement that it had signed to build the battery plant in Valencia, marking the largest single industrial investment ever made in the country at seven billion euros.

