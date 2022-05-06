Watch farm dog Lexie driving across her ranch to round up sheep

By Fergal MacErlean • 06 May 2022 • 14:20

Image: Lexie, the car-driving Jack Russell. Credit: Cam Zschech.

The incredible video shows Lexie, a Jack Russell, driving with her front paws on the steering wheel at her 200-hectare home near Hamilton, south-west Victoria, Australia.

Lexie learnt to drive after her owner Cam Zschech, 21, taught her the ropes in their “ute” or utility vehicle.



“There´s no reason she can´t do it just because she´s a dog,” owner Cam, told Australian network ABC.

“The other day we were driving along moving some sheep down the laneway, we were just idling along and that was how I learnt how to drive,” Mr Zschech said.

“So I thought, we’ve got a bit of time, why can’t I teach Lexie to drive?”

“She struggles because she’s only just over the steering wheel, but if she sees the sheep in front of the ute, she loves the sheep that much that she points the ute in that direction.”

Cam puts the ute in first gear and lets it idle along at walking pace, and grabs the wheel or the handbrake when needed if Lexie gets distracted.

“Sometimes she’ll lean forward and has even honked the horn sometimes, she’s a good sheepdog,” Mr Zschech said.



