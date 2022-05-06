By Joshua Manning • 06 May 2022 • 17:04

WATCH: Shocking Broad daylight robbery with AK-47 in Paris Chanel store Credit: @CyclistAnons

Nobody was injured in the armed robbery of the Paris Chanel store.

On Thursday, May, 5, at around 2.30.pm, an armed robbery took place in a Chanel boutique store on Rue de la Paix, Paris, France.

“#Paris – Armed robbery at the Chanel boutique store on Rue de la Paix near Place Vendôme by suspects with motorcycles and one armed with an AK-47 assault rifle. The suspects still remain at large as investigation continues,” read a tweet that shared footage of the incident taking place.

#Paris – Armed robbery at the Chanel boutique store on Rue de la Paix near Place Vendôme by suspects with motorcycles and one armed with an AK-47 assault rifle. The suspects still remain at large as investigation continuespic.twitter.com/elEEIycSWR — CyclistAnons (@CyclistAnons) May 6, 2022

Credit: @CyclistAnons

Nobody was hurt during the robbery, in which four masked men carrying an assault riffle as well as other weapons, stole jewellery and valuables from the Chanel store, according to Paris Police and witnesses.

The gang left the scene on motorbikes as innocent bystanders filmed the incident which has since gone viral on social media.

26-year-old Anastasia Martino who witnessed the robbery of the Paris Chanel store from a clothes store across the street, where she works, stated that she saw “a man with a Kalashnikov on a motorbike”, at around 2:30 pm, according to reports by France24.

“Two minutes later, three other men left the boutique carrying big black bags. They, too, had automatic weapons, got on two motorbikes and left in a hurry.”

31-year-old Cyril Ngo, a colleague of Martino stated: “These weren’t professionals.”

Coco Chanel founded Chanel in 1910 and it is currently one of France’s most reputable fashion brands, world renowned for selling clothing, jewellery, perfume and accessories.

