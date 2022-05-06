WATCH: Violent explosion shakes neighbourhood in Spain’s Madrid

By Joshua Manning • 06 May 2022 • 14:44

Credit: Twitter @maarcgg

There are currently no reported deaths caused by the explosion in Madrid.

On Friday, May, 6, an explosion went off in the attic of a building located in the Salamanca district in the Centre of Madrid, Spain.

The explosion went off shortly after 1.pm and caused damage to the building as well as an eviction of inhabitants of neighbouring buildings, as reported by 20minutos.

“Explosion in the neighbourhood of Salamanca, Madrid,” read a tweet posted by a user who was able to record footage of the aftermath of the explosion.

Explosión en Madrid zona Barrio Salamanca pic.twitter.com/YErOQbM38H — Pablo Cañadas Melgar (@pablocanadas__) May 6, 2022

Credit: Twitter @pablocanadas “Explosion in front of my house, Madrid, Goya,” read another tweet posted by a local neighbour who witnessed the explosion and its aftermath.

Explosión delante de mi casa en Madrid, Goya pic.twitter.com/eJAWxvJ5ns — Marc Gili Guillem (@maarcgg) May 6, 2022

Credit: Twitter @maarcgg

The explosion occurred at number 35 Calle General Pardiñas, near the junction with Hermosilla, Madrid, with the current cause believed to be a gas leak.

Susana Calderón, one of the owners of the restaurant Bartolomeo Kitchen, just opposite the building where the explosion occurred, stated: “The scare was horrible, we felt a gust of wind that shook everything.”

The street is currently blocked with debris and elements of the building. “All the cars parked down here have been smashed by the debris,” stated another witness.

Madrid City Council firefighters have arrived on the scene and are using ladders to access the flat, as well as national and municipal police and Samur-Protección Civil ambulance services, who have set up a field hospital.

The Municipal Police have cordoned off the area to keep curious by-standers away and to facilitate the work of the emergency teams.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.