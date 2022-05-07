Almeria can soon be seen from the air in popular television programme

By Linda Hall • 07 May 2022 • 15:42

VOLANDO VOY: Jesus Calleja and Jose Antonio Garcia in Almocita during a break in filming Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

TELEVISION personality, mountaineer and adventurer Jesus Calleja is currently filming his travel series, Volando Voy, in Almeria province.

Volando Voy means “I’m flying” and Calleja explores Spain from the air in a helicopter, filming villages, towns and cities for his Cuatro programme.

Jose Antonio Garcia, who heads the Diputacion provincial council’s Sports and Youth department, recently visited Calleja in Almocita where he was filming and congratulated him and his team for his excellent programmes.

“It is an honour for the Diputacion that Calleja should come back and share his fascination for the province with the viewers,” Garcia said. “He gives us the chance of seeing it as we so seldom see it, from the air.”

The programme would also put across the idea that Almeria is more than “sun and sand,” he added.

“If we have returned to Almeria, it’s because we liked it when we were here before, when we visited the Tabernas desert,” Calleja said. “We fell in love with Almeria because it is surprising.”