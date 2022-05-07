By Tamsin Brown • 07 May 2022 • 16:34

Amazon announces it will take further legal action against fake reviews. Image: Joe Mabel, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

The giant Amazon has revealed that it will take further legal action against companies that give people an incentive to leave fake or misleading reviews of its products.

Earlier this year, the global retail giant took legal action against three sites for buying and selling reviews, Fivestar Marketing, Matronex and AppSally, which have now ceased their fraudulent activity that had been targeting Amazon customers in the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

As a result of this legal action, nearly 350,000 people who used these sites and were willing to write false and misleading reviews on Amazon no longer have an incentive to do so.

Amazon announced on Friday, May 6, that it has also taken legal action against another major site for buying and selling reviews, Extreme Rebate.

Amazon is taking legal action against the Hong Kong-based Extreme Rebate for publishing misleading reviews on Amazon stores in the United States, Europe, Japan and Canada.

The multinational has already filed two lawsuits against the company, in the United States and Germany, with the objective of getting it to cease its activity and for it to provide information on those who have used its services.

The company’s vice president of Worldwide Customer Trust and Partner Support, Dharmesh M. Mehta, acknowledged that “product reviews are one of the most useful features for customers and one of the reasons they enjoy shopping on Amazon”.

“However, reviews are only useful if they accurately reflect consumers’ actual experience with a product,” he said.

