By Joshua Manning • 07 May 2022 • 11:51

BREAKING NEWS: Russians kill Ukrainian mothers in front of their children in leaked Russian Commander's phone call Credit: Twitter @ServiceSsu

The Security Service of Ukraine claim that the phone call evidences that Russians have killed Ukrainian mothers in front of their children, amongst other war crimes.

On Saturday, May, 7, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) released a telephone call of a Russian Commander which they claim proves that Russian Forces have killed Ukrainian mothers in front of their children.

“While Russian propaganda is trying to convince us that the occupiers are not committing any military atrocities, they are on the phone, we are exploiting their own links. The occupants even kill Ukrainian mothers in front of their children. New shocking rehash by the SBU” read the tweet posted by the official twitter account of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Поки російська пропаганда намагається переконати, що загарбники не чинять жодних військових злочинів, ті в телефонних розмовах хизуються своїми звірствами Окупанти навіть вбивають українських матерів на очах у дітей. Про це йдеться у новому шокуючому перехопленні СБУ ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZSyoixCoN8 — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) May 7, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ServiceSsu

The entire statement on the official Security Service of Ukraine website read:

“While Russian propaganda is trying to convince us that the occupiers are not committing any military atrocities, they are on the phone, we are exploiting their own links.”

“The occupants even kill Ukrainian mothers in front of their children. This is the subject of a shocking new SBU report.”

“A mother was walking with two children… So what, our guys shot her in front of the children. They killed her…” – a Russian commander of a howitzer battery recounts.”

“In response, his friend had nothing better to do than to justify this atrocity: “Of course, she counts… also as an enemy.”

“That is to say, in the dim view of the Russians, every citizen of our state deserves to die only because he or she is a Ukrainian.”

“At the same time, they are surprised that “the local population is embittered”.

“We do not understand that we are all not ‘the population’ but the defenders of our Motherland. We will succeed!”

The news comes after another statement on Tuesday, 3, May, in which the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine released a leaked phone call footage between a Russian soldier and his mother which they claimed provided evidence of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) torturing Ukrainian captives.

