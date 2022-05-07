Cattery catastrophe for the Los Gallardos-based PAWS-PATAS animal charity

By Linda Hall • 07 May 2022 • 18:01

DEMOLISHED: Fiona Standing on the former site of the PAWS-PATAS quarantine and intake block Photo credit: Chrissie Cremore

THE PAWS-PATAS referred to in the Los Gallardos-based animal charity’s name belong to both cats and dogs.

The cattery plays a major role in the PAWS-PATAS rescue and adoption activities but recently the charity had to cope with a major catastrophe.

“Over the years the foundations to the very important quarantine-intake block have gradually become unstable. After the recent persistent rain, the building had to be demolished and the rubble removed immediately for safety reasons,” Chrissie Cremore told the Euro Weekly News.

“This has put us under extreme strain and anxiety, so we need to rebuild as quickly as possible,” Chrissie said.

“We needed more fosterers because it will only get worse but with the incredible help from many people offering to foster, the situation was rectified pretty swiftly.”

Nevertheless, PAWS-PATAS desperately need to rebuild this unit and to date they have raised €2,000 but require more like €20,000 to rebuild.

“This is a huge feat for our already overstretched volunteers, so any fundraising help is welcome,” Chrissie said.

She explained that the PAWS-PATAS cattery managed by Fiona Standing is small but the charity is continually asked to help.

“We have to ask people to complete a ‘waiting list form’ which you can find on the www.paws-patas.org website,” Chrissie said. “This is particularly pertinent now that we have nowhere to put incoming cats.”

The website also gives details on becoming a volunteer, a fosterer (always desperately needed, especially for bottle-feeding tiny orphans) or helping with vet runs and, indeed, donating.

“Please mention ‘cats’ when donating,” Chrissie added.

PAWS-PATAS also needs help with driving their books each month to Scotty’s in Mojacar where they raise money for neutering local cats with their second-hand book sale.

“If you’re over 25 you can use the PAWS-PATAS van,” Chrissie said. “To learn more, email the [email protected] address.”