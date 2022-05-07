By Chris King • 07 May 2022 • 0:58

Credit: Pexels - CDC

Covid numbers in Spain on Friday, May 6, released by the Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health released its twice-weekly Covid numbers in Spain this Friday, May 6, compiled by data provided by the autonomous communities. It shows that 55,578 new infections have been recorded throughout Spain. Of this total, 25,629 correspond to the group that is over 59 years of age.

In those over 59 years of age, the accumulated incidence rate has added 23 points since last Tuesday 3. It now totals 813 cases per 100,000 of the population. Those over 80 years register the highest level of transmission (1,045), although the indicators of hospitalisation in Spain remain stable, in the range of 5.5 per cent on average.

Not all regional health services test the general population, as the new monitoring strategy considers that they have less vulnerability to Covid-19. As a result, pharmacies in some territories have reported an increase in the sale of home self-diagnosis tests in recent weeks.

There has been a decrease in the incidence at 7 days, dropping from 420 to 391 cases among citizens aged 60 and over. By age group, sixty-year-olds have a cumulative transmission rate of 653 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while in seventy-year-olds it is 867.

Since the last Health report, the mortality rate among those over 59 years of age has been reduced by one-tenth. It has fallen by 4.4 per cent, after 201 more deaths were notified by the communities. In the last seven days there have been 234 deaths registered from Covid. Since the start of the pandemic in Spain, the official death count from Covid-19 stands at 104,869.

Hospital records remain stable, with only slight fluctuations in recent weeks. Since the last report issued by the Ministry of Health, they continue at 5.5 per cent. The capacity of ICU beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 4 per cent on average.

Only Asturias and Castilla y Leon double the Spanish average, with hospital occupancy slightly above 10 per cent. Galicia and Murcia follow with a rate of 7 per cent. In all of Spain, there are 6,858 Covid patients in hospitals, 362 of them in intensive care units, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

