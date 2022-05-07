Drone strike on Snake Island as Ukraine claims 25,000 Russian soldiers killed in war

By Fergal MacErlean • 07 May 2022 • 12:11

Image: Ukraine forces. Credit: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The drone strike on Snake Island has not been confirmed but footage and images have been shared by a Ukraine military expert on Twitter and in a satellite image taken by Planet Labs, published by the Associated Press news agency on Saturday, May 7.

Ukraine Weapons Tracker, @UAWeapons, wrote that: “A Ukrainian Bayraktar TB-2 drone strike struck and destroyed what appears to be Project 11770 Serna-class landing craft, again at Snake Island.”

#Ukraine: A Ukrainian Bayraktar TB-2 drone strike struck and destroyed what appears to be Project 11770 Serna-class landing craft, again at Snake Island. pic.twitter.com/w7qrgzWaPo — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) May 7, 2022

Snake Island is a tiny island in the Black Sea, which belongs to Ukraine.

Russian Navy warship ‘Admiral Makarov´ was reportedly struck off the coast of Snake Island – the site of the infamous incident where a Ukraine soldier, originally feared to be dead, told a Russian warship to ‘go f*** yourself’ before the island was attacked.

The suspected drone attack comes as the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine released figures on May 7 for the total combat losses of the enemy since the start of the war.

The ministry claims that about 25,100 persons were liquidated, with claimed destruction of 1,122 tanks, and 2,713 armoured protected vehicles.

The US Pentagon said they have no information regarding the fate of the Russian Navy warship ‘Admiral Makarov’ – first reported as being sunk but later alleged to be on fire – which was reportedly hit by Ukrainian missiles late on Thursday, May 5.

Moscow on Saturday claimed to have destroyed a large stockpile of military equipment from the US and several European countries near the Bohodukhiv railway station in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

Russia’s defence ministry also said it had hit 18 Ukrainian military facilities on Friday night, including three ammunition depots in Dachne, near the port city of Odesa.

