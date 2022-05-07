Expert claims Harry and Meghan avoiding PR suicide by attending Jubilee

By Chris King • 07 May 2022 • 1:49

Credit: Invictus Games

By attending the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations Harry and Meghan are avoiding PR suicide claims a royal expert



Angela Levin, the senior royal expert, commented this Friday, May 6 on earlier reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Ms Levin said it was pretty obvious that the couple had finally realised that not showing up would be PR suicide.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had earlier on Friday confirmed that they were “excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children”.

After Trooping the Colour this year though there will be no room for Harry and Meghan, nor Prince Andrew, on the royal balcony. Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty the Queen has made the decision to limit appearances on the balcony only to current working royals.

This select group also includes Princess Anne’s husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the children of the Cambridge and Wessex families. It had been reported earlier on Friday that Harry and Meghan had been invited to make an appearance, but the Palace statement would seem to suggest otherwise, as reported by geo.tv.

