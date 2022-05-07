By Tamsin Brown • 07 May 2022 • 17:52

Move your hips: exercises for strong, healthy and flexible hips. Image: Attribution Link Requirements - Online usage: A link back to www.localfitness.com.au. Offline usage: the following text must appear under the photo "Credit: LocalFitness.com.au"Required attribution text: Credit: LocalFitness.com.auAttribution, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Your hips are some of your body’s most important joints. Taking a small amount of time to look after them goes a long way. Here are some exercises for keeping them strong and healthy.

Our hips are involved in numerous daily actions, providing stability for the body and helping to cushion against the impact of running and jumping. Despite this, most of us tend not to worry about them until we reach a certain age.

Excessively stiff hips can cause problems in the lower back, knees, ankles and feet. The following simple exercises are great for healthy and flexible hips. Do each one ten times three times a week and you will see an improvement in no time!

Hip flexion

Sit on the edge of a chair with your feet flat on the floor, slightly apart. While keeping your back straight, lean forward as far as you can and then come back up again. Keep your weight on your feet.

Internal hip rotation

Again, sit on the edge of the chair with your back straight and your feet on the floor a little apart. Move your knees together while keeping your feet as far apart as possible.

External hip rotation

Sit on the edge of the chair with your feet together. Separate your knees as far as possible without moving your feet. You can use your hands to help push your knees outwards.

Stability and control

Now stand up, but keep the chair nearby. Lift one leg so that all your weight is on the other leg. With the raised leg, tap the floor with your foot in front of you, behind you and on both sides. Use the chair for balance.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.