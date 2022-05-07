The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Sunday, May 8

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal will drop by 6.75 per cent this Sunday, May 8. Marking four consecutive days below the €200 mark, tomorrow’s price will be €172.39/MWh.

According to data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), and collected by Europe Press, the average price of the ‘pool’ for tomorrow is €12.47 less than today’s €184.86/MWh.

Sunday’s minimum price will be between 3pm and 4pm, at €93.26/MWh, while the maximum for the day will be €238.35/MWh, registered between 9pm and 10pm.

Compared to a year ago, this Sunday’s price will be 264 per cent more expensive than the €47.25/MWh of May 8, 2021. In comparison to the same day last week, the drop is just 3.08 per cent.

These prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct impact on the regulated rate – the so-called PVPC – to which almost 11 million households in the country are subscribed, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

In fact, the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has verified that in 2021, around 1.25 million people switched from the PVPC to a rate in the free market at a fixed price.

