Todd Boehly believed to have signed formal contract to buy Chelsea

By Chris King • 07 May 2022 • 2:30

Credit: "Chelsea FC Stadium Viewing" by markyharky is licensed under CC BY 2.0

It is believed that a formal contract to purchase Chelsea FC has been signed by US businessman Todd Boehly



Following a week of intense and complicated talks, it has been reported this Friday, May 6, by The Telegraph, that a deal to purchase Chelsea football club has been reached. According to reports, a consortium headed by American businessman Todd Boehly has allegedly signed a formal contract believed to be in the region of £4billion.

It is thought that the English Premier League and the British government hold the final keys to completing the deal, by approving the purchase. If it goes through then Boehly will add the West-London club to his sporting interests, along with the LA Dodgers baseball team in the US, of whom he is the part-owner.

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich bought the Stamford Bridge outfit back in 2003. After the invasion of Ukraine, he insisted he was walking away from the club and put it up for sale. He was subsequently hit by sanctions from the British government. A temporary licence that was given for the sale of Chelsea will expire on May 31.

Earlier this week there were stories circulating that the Russian had asked for the return of a £1.5bn loan. It was thought that this would destroy any negotiations that were ongoing, but a spokesperson for Mr Abramovich has since confirmed that the story was “entirely false”.

