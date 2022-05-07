By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 May 2022 • 22:45

UK airlines hit by new crisis Plans.image: Pixabay

With stories of cancelled flights still fresh in the memory, now comes the next crisis for UK airlines as staff shortages result in airlines having to cancel on-board food and drink services.

Earlier on Saturday, May 7, EasyJet said that on flights leaving from some airports there would be no trolley service and that passengers were advised to bring their own food and refreshments.

Initially, flights from Scotland had been affected, but now TUI Airways has warned customers flying from 15 UK airports that food will be “limited”.

Like EasyJet, TUI flights are affected, but so are those leaving from many other airports around the country.

The airline has said that due to staff shortages being experienced by their suppliers, they would no longer be able to serve hot and cold meals or sandwiches on all flights.

TUI explained: “We can confirm that unfortunately due to staff shortages with our catering supplier, there will be no hot and cold meals or sandwiches, and a limited offering of snacks and drinks, available on board TUI Airways short- and mid-haul flights over the coming days.

“Customers may therefore want to bring their own food and soft drinks on board (no alcohol permitted). Any soft drinks over 100ml will need to be purchased after you have passed through security.”

The airline has said that at present long-haul flights remain unaffected, with the meal service operating as normal.

TUI said they are “continuously monitoring the situation” and “working closely” with their suppliers in a bid to limit the impact to their onboard services.

Both EasyJet and TUI have said they will contact all customers affected.

Passengers have been advised to check with the airline when checking in or to ask ground staff at the airport. To be on the safe side, the airlines are suggesting that, for the moment, taking provisions on board would be the safest option.

The news that airlines are suffering as a result of staff shortages being experienced by their suppliers, comes on the same day that British Airways owner, IAG, reports another massive loss as it struggles to return to pre-pandemic schedules and profits.

With the airlines struggling to recover from the effects of the pandemic, the last things airlines need is another crisis, particularly as they move into the business summer months.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.