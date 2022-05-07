Vaccinated people less likely to get long Covid from Omicron than Delta

By Fergal MacErlean • 07 May 2022 • 13:51

Credit: Gustavo Fring.

Vaccinated people, who have been given two doses, are significantly less likely to contract long covid from the Omicron variant of Covid than from Delta, new figures have suggested.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), published on Friday, May 6, has shown the odds of double-vaccinated adults infected with the Omicron BA.1 strain reporting having long Covid one to two months later were 50 per cent lower than those who had Delta.

The statistics also found no evidence of a difference in risk of long Covid between first infections with Delta compared to the Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 variants in triple-vaccinated adults.

But the ONS said the odds of triple-jabbed adults reporting long Covid adverse effects one to two months after first being infected were 22 per cent higher with the Omicron BA.2 variant compared to the BA.1 strain.

The ONS said: “Among double-vaccinated, adult study participants, the socio-demographically adjusted prevalence of self-reported long Covid four to eight weeks after a first coronavirus infection compatible with the Delta variant was 15.9 per cent. This is compared with 8.7 per cent for infections compatible with the Omicron BA.1 variant.

“Among triple-vaccinated adults, there was no statistical evidence of a difference in the adjusted prevalence of self-reported long Covid between first infections compatible with the Delta variant and those compatible with either Omicron BA.1 or Omicron BA.2.

“However, adjusted prevalence was higher for infections compatible with Omicron BA.2 (9.3 per cent) than it was for those compatible with Omicron BA.1 (7.8 per cent).”

Long Covid symptoms are estimated to be affecting the day-to-day activities of 1.2 million people.



