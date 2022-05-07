Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s iconic sweater sells for a huge amount by auction

By Chris King • 07 May 2022 • 18:27

Volodymr Zelenskyy wearing the military green sweater. Credit: [email protected]

Christie’s auction house in London sells President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s iconic sweater for around €105,000



Since the war began in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the country’s president, has become more than a political leader. The former actor has turned into a national hero, with his nightly video addresses to the nation, encouraging them to resist the Russian invaders.

During these appearances, Zelenskyy has usually been seen wearing his khaki coloured military sweater, something that has become synonymous with his regular broadcasts. This could well be the result of his mastering the art of imagery through his previous profession of entertaining the public.

As reported by The Mirror, his symbolic khaki top was placed for auction by the prestigious Christie’s of London, in the Tate Modern. This was part of a fundraising campaign for his country that has been devastated by the Russian onslaught. A total of £1 million is hoped to be raised.

The top had a starting price of £50,000 (€58,000). Even British Prime Minister Boris Johnson got involved, encouraging people to bid for the iconic item. A staggering bid of £90,000 (about €105,000) was the eventual winner.