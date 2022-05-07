WATCH: Duck runs a hugely popular marathon and gets her own medal

By Tamsin Brown • 07 May 2022 • 17:38

A duck runs a hugely popular marathon and gets her own medal. Image: @seducktive

Wrinkle the duck is no stranger to running, having recently taken part in the Long Island Marathon, where she was awarded her very own medal.

Wrinkle the duck received her very own medal after taking part in the Long Island Marathon Weekend alongside her owners, who share her running antics on the Instagram account @seducktive.

It was not the first time Wrinkle has run a race. In fact, she is quite the seasoned runner, having also participated in the Boston Marathon and the NYC Marathon.

She even has special red running shoes to protect her webbed feet, which can be seen in the video of her participation in the Long Island Marathon. She can be seen waddling alongside one of her owners, Joyce.

Wrinkle follows Joyce over the finish line as her other owner, Justin, films from behind while lovingly shouting “Go! Go! Go!” to encourage her to run.

At the end of the race, the duck can be seen taking a well-earned sip of water before Justin proudly places the medal on her neck.

Wrinkle has hundreds of thousands of followers on social media who show their support and admiration. One person commented: “The fastest duck in the universe”.

Another said: “Wrinkle, you put a smile on my face every day. Thank you. You are awesome and well done running the marathon with your lovely assistant.”

