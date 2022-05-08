A clean sweep for the rubbish collection service in Dolores, Alicante

By Linda Hall • 08 May 2022 • 20:18

DOOR-TO-DOOR: Silver Broom award for Dolores’ rubbish collection service Photo credit: Dolores town hall

DOLORES town hall received a Silver Broom award for its door-to-door rubbish collecting service.

Silver Brooms are awarded every two years by the Technical Association for Waste Management to institutions in Spain and abroad for good practice and management, explained Dolores mayor Joaquin Hernandez.

“This prize highlights the significant effort that the town hall is making to ensure that our municipality is clean, has fewer toxic emissions and is environmentally-friendly,” he said.

