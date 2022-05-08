By Tamsin Brown • 08 May 2022 • 23:57

Acclaimed Malaga guitarist Javier García Moreno to give recital in Alicante's Calpe. Image: Facebook (Javier García Moreno)

Javier García Moreno, a renowned guitarist from Malaga who has worked all around the world, will give a guitar recital in Calpe, Alicante, on May 19.

The Malaga-born Javier García Moreno has enjoyed a long and successful career as a guitarist and teacher, having won numerous prizes in prestigious national and international competitions and performed to great acclaim at concerts and festivals around the world.

He has performed as a soloist in orchestras such as the Berlin Chamber Orchestra, the European Union Chamber Orchestra and the Malaga Philharmonic Orchestra and is co-author of the New Guitar Method (a teaching method used at many music schools). He gives numerous Master Classes in Europe and the United States and is considered by international critics to be one of the most outstanding and important guitarists of his generation.

At 8pm on Thursday, May 19, Javier García Moreno will be giving a guitar recital at the Saló Blau in Calpe. Tickets cost €12 and can be reserved at [email protected] or purchased on the day.

