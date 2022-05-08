Andrew Neil says new Channel 4 Sunday show will avoid ‘sensation and shouting’

By Fergal MacErlean • 08 May 2022 • 14:14

Image: Andrew Neil. Credit: Channel 4.

Andrew Neil, with a new Sunday politics show, previously said he wanted one more job in TV so that his disastrous spell fronting GB News didn’t become his broadcasting epitaph.

The veteran broadcaster, 72, will host a live 10-part series, titled The Andrew Neil Show, which begins on Channel 4 on Sunday, May 8, airing weekly at 6pm.

It will feature Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg as its first guest.

Neil has said his new Sunday evening politics show will focus on “intelligent discussion” rather than the “sensation and shouting” of the American opinion-led format.

And he said the later time slot of the programme means his team will have ‘the waterfront to ourselves’ allowing them to ‘throw’ the news forward to the coming week.

The Daily Mirror’s Pippa Crerar and The Telegraph’s Madeline Grant will offer up their insight as political commentators.

Neil quit as lead presenter of the right-wing GB News station in September 2021 after just eight shows, following clashes with management over its editorial direction and technical problems.

He previously criticised “mainstream” UK news channels for failing to challenge stories that appeal to the “liberal” sensibilities of journalists and editors.

“We’re no longer journalists, we’ve become the PR department of Greenpeace,” Neil said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.