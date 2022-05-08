By Tamsin Brown • 08 May 2022 • 19:48

Bicycle Day: Benidorm to host free family-friendly event encouraging cycling. Image: Benidorm Town Hall

Benidorm is preparing for this year’s rescheduled Bicycle Day, a free event that is suitable for all ages.

May 22 has been chosen as the date for the long-awaited 37th edition of Bicycle Day for All, organised by the Benidorm Department of Sports. The event was originally scheduled for March 27 but had to be postponed due to heavy rain.

Those wanting to participate do not need to register, and the event is completely free. All they have to do is show up with their bike and helmet, which must be worn at all times.

Participants will meet at 9.30am on Sunday, May 22 May, in the Auditorium of Foietes Park, where they will receive a number.

Once the route has been completed, participants will be entered into a prize draw to win bicycles, helmets, gloves, water bottles and other sporting equipment. “This is our way of thanking everyone for their participation in a festive day which we hope will be enjoyable for cyclists and all citizens,” said the councillor for Sports, Mariló Cebreros.

The participants will set off at 10.00am from Foietes towards the Paseo de Tamarindos, tavelling along Avenidas Jaume I, Armada Española and Vicente Llorca Alós before returning to the starting point. The flat route is approximately 7.2 km and is suitable for families with children.

The councillor highlighted the need to teach children from an early age about the advantages and benefits of cycling not only as a sport but also “as a sustainable and ecological alternative for mobility” in a city like Benidorm, which has become significantly more bicycle-friendly.

