By Tamsin Brown • 08 May 2022 • 11:00

Charity run in Alicante's Teulada to raise money for Ukraine.

A charity run has been organised in Teulada, Alicante, by the association Amigos de Ucrania to show support and raise money for the people of Ukraine.

The association Amigos de Ucrania has organised a charity run in support of the Ukrainian people with the collaboration of the Teulada Town Hall and the Corremundos Athletics Club.

The run will take place on Sunday, May 15, starting at 9.30am and finishing at approximately 10.30am. It will be divided into two categories, one walking and the other running, both of which will be participating simultaneously.

The race will start from the esplanade of Moraira Castle and will pass through Calle La Mar, Calle Calatayud and Avenida del Portet before turning back at the Portet beach.

The aim of the activity is to show solidarity with the Ukrainian nation given the current war. Participants will have to register online beforehand at www.somesport.com and contribute €5 to the cause.

The Teulada councillor for Sports, Luis Caballero, said: “This is another opportunity to show our solidarity and support for the Ukrainian people, and sport is a tool that allows us to do our part.”

