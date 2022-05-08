Mobile ITV station for Nerja returns to Sunday flea market

By Fergal MacErlean • 08 May 2022 • 15:58

Image: Mobile ITV for mopeds returns to Nerja. Credit: Nerja town hall.

The mobile ITV station is set to return to Nerja, Málaga, for moped inspections.

Those people who have to pass the ITV to their mopeds will be able to do so on May 11 and 12, InfoNerja reported on Friday, May 6.

The mobile unit will be located in the esplanade of the flea market, at the end of Calle Cisne, from 8:30am to 2:30pm on May 11, and from 08:30am to 12:30pm on May 12.

To pass the ITV, the owner of the vehicle must make the required payment by bank card or letter of payment, present a driving licence, the Technical Inspection Card and the accreditation of having the compulsory insurance in force.

All those interested should make an appointment through the web page www.itvcita.com or by telephone at 959 999 999 999.

Mopeds are required to pass the first ITV three years from the date of initial registration and then every two years, according to the Ministry of Economy, Innovation, Science and Employment of the Junta de Andalucía.

