Nerja Mayor congratulates Civil Protection volunteers on Gold Medal of Merit awards

By Fergal MacErlean • 08 May 2022 • 16:44
Image: Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo (second from right) and councillor Francisco Arce (second from left) with civil protection volunteers.
Credit: Nerja town hall.
The award was granted by the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Junta de Andalucía for his performance in the crisis of the Covid-19, Nerja town hall said in a statement on May 7.
For the mayor this well-deserved recognition to Civil Protection of Nerja is a source of satisfaction.
“The volunteers have played a fundamental role of attention to the neighbors and support to the City Council, the Local Police and the Civil Guard, doing a discreet but very effective work in each of their actions,” José Alberto Armijo said.
The intention of the City Council is to provide the Civil Protection group with a new base to replace the current facilities located in Calle Carabeo.
In the next town hall plenary session proposals will be discussed to relocate the Civil Protection headquarters to a new site adjacent to the Enrique Lopez Cuenca sports complex.
Originally from Dublin, Fergal is based on the eastern Costa del Sol and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
