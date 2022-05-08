Nerja Mayor congratulates Civil Protection volunteers on Gold Medal of Merit awards

By Fergal MacErlean • 08 May 2022 • 16:44

Image: Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo (second from right) and councillor Francisco Arce (second from left) with civil protection volunteers. Credit: Nerja town hall.

The Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, and the Councillor for Safety and Transport, Francisco Arce, have congratulated the Local Grouping of Civil Protection Volunteers of Nerja for the award of the Gold Medal of Merit.

The award was granted by the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Junta de Andalucía for his performance in the crisis of the Covid-19, Nerja town hall said in a statement on May 7.

For the mayor this well-deserved recognition to Civil Protection of Nerja is a source of satisfaction.



“The volunteers have played a fundamental role of attention to the neighbors and support to the City Council, the Local Police and the Civil Guard, doing a discreet but very effective work in each of their actions,” José Alberto Armijo said.

The intention of the City Council is to provide the Civil Protection group with a new base to replace the current facilities located in Calle Carabeo.

In the next town hall plenary session proposals will be discussed to relocate the Civil Protection headquarters to a new site adjacent to the Enrique Lopez Cuenca sports complex.



