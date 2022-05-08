Palace minders ´will block Harry and Meghan’s Netflix crew´ if they try filming Jubilee events

By Fergal MacErlean • 08 May 2022 • 12:03
Image: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Credit: eNCA, CC Attribution 3.0
Harry and Meghan, who have signed a £112 million deal with Netflix, are feared they may bring disrepute to the Queen’s four-day celebrations if the streaming giant tries to “exploit” the opportunity.
The Sun on Sunday reports that a dedicated palace team will watch the filmmakers every move.
A source told the paper: “While the family are delighted Harry and Meghan are coming, there is a real fear of tension, especially over any Netflix crew. There are concerns tension could explode if the Netflix team comes to the UK and tries to exploit their opportunities.
“The worry is they will push it and try to gain access to areas of Jubilee celebration events where they can film Harry and Meghan and their children.
“Even if they accept that their Netflix crew can’t go into Buckingham Palace to film, they could cause problems – and at the very least cause a major distraction.
“Senior courtiers believe that Netflix will see it as one big opportunity to exploit their mega-millions agreement with the couple.
“So a team of Palace aides will be on standby to keep a very close eye on the crew, and act as minders if needs be.”
Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, announced on Friday they will be attending the June celebrations with their children.
