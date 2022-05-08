Faulty air conditioner may be linked to deaths at Bahamas´ Sandals Resort

By Fergal MacErlean • 08 May 2022 • 13:05

Image: The luxury Sandals resort in Exuma, in the Bahamas. Credit: Sandals resort.

Three US holidaymakers who died at the luxury Sandals Resort in the Bahamas on Friday reported feeling unwell the night before the bodies were discovered.

The three US holidaymakers, two men and a woman, died at Sandals Emerald Bay in Exuma, as DailyMail.com reported on Sunday, May 8, claims of a leaking toxic coolant.

A guest at the resort where the Americans died, with one hospitalised on Friday, said a faulty air conditioner leaking toxic coolant may have been to blame for the tragedy.

“Three of our neighbors in the building right next to us died and a fourth was airlifted in critical condition,” Sandals´ guest Chris Coucheron-Aamot posted on Facebook.

“There was crime scene tape and security guards all around our unit,” said the post from Coucheron-Aamot, who was staying in the same villas as the stricken guests.

The bodies of the guests were discovered by hotel staff in at least two separate villas.

One of the dead has been identified as Vincent Chiarella of Birmingham, Alabama, whose wife Donnis was hospitalised.

She, along with the two unidentified victims, reported feeling ill the night before the bodies were discovered.

DailyMail.com said it had contacted Coucheron-Aamot on Friday evening regarding the claims regarding the claimed fault in the air-conditioning unit, but did not immediately hear back.

Sandals Emerald Bay, in a statement on Friday, said: “It is with deep sadness that we can confirm the passing of three guests at Emerald Bay Resort on May 6, 2022.

“A health emergency was intially reported and following our protocols we immediately alerted emergency medical professionasl and relevant local authorities to provide support and investigate the situation.”

