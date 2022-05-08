By Joshua Manning • 08 May 2022 • 18:11

WATCH: Police forcefully remove Ukrainian supporter at Russian March in Madrid Credit: @Flash43191300

On Sunday, May, 8, footage of the Spanish National Police forcefully removing a Ukrainian supporter from a Russian Victory March in Madrid went viral online, with many criticising the way the Police handled the incident.

“Today in Madrid, Spain. Video from subscribers,” read a tweet posted alongside footage of the Ukrainian supporter being removed by Police from the march.

Credit: @Flash43191300

The video shows a woman sporting a scarf in the colours of the Ukrainian flag as well as carrying a sign that reads: Rusos por que nos estais matando? Spanish for: Russians why are you killing us? in the middle of a pro-Russian demonstration.

The Ukrainian supporter is rapidly detained by Police Officers while people at the demonstration begin to yell: “Out! Out! Out!” and boo the woman repeatedly, as others jeered and mocked. The officers then proceeded to forcefully carry the woman between them and take her out of the rally, placing her on the ground while a woman screams at them and states: “What are you doing? You can’t act like this!”

The Police respond: “Calm down, we are doing our job” as one of them tries to stop the woman from recording the incident.

The demonstration was carried out to celebrate Russian Victory Day, which is normally celebrated on May, 9, but as this year it falls on a Monday, the date was moved back a day, to May,8.

The celebration normally takes part every year in Madrid, but this year it faced harsh criticism and caused great controversy due to the current Ukraine Crisis, with many viewing it insensitive.

Russian Victory Day celebrates the victory of Russian Forces against German Forces in WW2, first ever being celebrated in 1945 to honour the over 20 million soviet citizens who died in the “Great Patriotic War.”

The news comes a day after the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) released a telephone call of a Russian Commander which they claimed proves that Russian Forces have killed Ukrainian mothers in front of their children.

