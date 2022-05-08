“Where is my money?!” furious Ryanair customer demands after being double-charged

By Fergal MacErlean • 08 May 2022 • 16:21

A Ryanair customer has blasted the no-frills airline after he was double-charged for a ticket and told to be patient while he waited for a refund.

The Ryanair customer took to Twitter to make his complaint posting under a Ryanair tweet on May 6.

“First you double charged me, promised a refund within ten working days. Then you forced me to pay you extra money on top of that otherwise “I wouldn’t fly back”, the irate customer wrote under the Twitter handle polishpotato.

He added that the airline “Promised to refund that one too. You owe me a total of over £200 and your customer service (nearly impossible to reach) tells me to “be patient”?! Why should I be patient if you TOOK MY MONEY due to no fault of my own?! This is extortion!”.

@Ryanair Where is my money?!

First you double charged me, promised a refund within 10 working days (24th March). Then you forced me to pay you extra money on top of that otherwise “I wouldn’t fly back”. Promised to refund that one too (8th April). You owe me a total of (1/2) — polishpotato (@polishpotato2) May 6, 2022

The posts come in a Ryanair reply to Twitter user Richard Earnshaw who wrote on May 6: “It’s astonishing people are still prepared to give them money! I haven’t flown Ryan Air for years now. I’d rather walk…barefoot over drawing pins…being chased by a lion…and Darth Vader!!”

Ryanair replied to Richard “Being chased by a lion would make you walk faster tbf”.

